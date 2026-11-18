By Kelly Lenahan-Pfahlert and Terence Grugan ( November 18, 2026, 5:56 PM EST) -- On Sept. 29, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced fraud charges against two clusters of entities alleged to have defrauded thousands of retail investors, including many in the U.S., out of at least $15.3 million through what the agency calls "investment confidence scams."[1]...
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