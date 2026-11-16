By Jon Hill ( November 16, 2026, 10:36 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel has upheld a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule that extended mortgage-style protections to home improvement loans often used for solar panels and other energy-efficiency upgrades, rebuffing an industry bid to overturn the Biden-era regulation....
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