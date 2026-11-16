Meta's 'Privilege Abuse' Warrants Sanctions, MDL Judge Told
By Craig Clough ( November 16, 2026, 8:29 PM EST) -- Personal injury and school district plaintiffs Friday urged a California federal judge to sanction Meta Platforms Inc. in the social media addiction multidistrict litigation, alleging that the company improperly withheld tens of thousands of documents on privilege grounds and produced them only after a court-ordered review....
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