UniCredit Wins EU Backing For Commerzbank Deal
By Najiyya Budaly ( November 16, 2026, 12:04 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said Monday that it has approved UniCredit's increased 49.65% holding in Commerzbank in order to promote cross-border consolidation to create banking heavyweights that can support the bloc's growth....
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