CMA Seeks Views On Mari Group's ATG Entertainment Buy
By Dawood Fakhir ( November 16, 2026, 6:15 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust regulator said Monday it is seeking views on the proposed acquisition by global live events company Mari Group of ATG Entertainment from private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLC....
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