By Hailey Konnath ( November 16, 2026, 9:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to throw out a suit accusing Samsung, Micron and SK Hynix of conspiring to restrict supplies of dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, finding that the buyers have plausibly alleged several instances of parallel conduct among the chipmakers....
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