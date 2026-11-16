Justices Seek SG's View On $3.5B In Frozen Afghan Assets
By Madeline Lyskawa ( November 16, 2026, 9:54 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday invited the U.S. solicitor general to opine on whether victims of 9/11 and U.S. embassy bombings can unlock $3.5 billion in assets from Afghanistan's central bank that are frozen in New York....
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