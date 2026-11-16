Goodwin M&A Leader Joins Paul Weiss As Partner In NY
By Andrea Keckley ( November 16, 2026, 2:16 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP said on Monday that it has hired the co-leader of Goodwin Procter LLP's public company and life sciences mergers and acquisitions teams who previously served as a managing director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch....
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