By Linda Chiem ( November 16, 2026, 7:16 PM EST) -- A federal judge in New Jersey has shut down a proposed class action from drivers seeking to end New York City's congestion pricing and force officials to refund all collected tolls, saying there's no private right of action under the applicable federal statute for the program....
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