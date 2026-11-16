By Gautama Mehta ( November 16, 2026, 6:28 PM EST) -- A coalition of 16 public health and environmental groups on Monday asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lower a threshold for nitrates in drinking water that has not been changed since 1975, arguing that the current standard is insufficiently protective of health....
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