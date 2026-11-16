Latham Gains Cahill Gordon Trio With Top Digital Finance Pro
By Andrea Keckley ( November 16, 2026, 12:31 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP announced on Monday that it has hired a Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP trio led by an attorney the firm describes as "one of the leading capital markets and finance partners in the digital infrastructure sector."...
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