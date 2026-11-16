By Rose Krebs ( November 16, 2026, 1:32 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has ordered a Richards Layton & Finger PA attorney to pay the Chancery Court $2,500 as a sanction for submitting a filing with errors generated by artificial intelligence, saying he showed a lack of care by failing to verify the accuracy of the brief, but decided against penalizing the firm....
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