By Jack Rodgers ( November 16, 2026, 3:36 PM EST) -- A former senior policy adviser for Texas Republican Congressman Jake Ellzey has moved to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, where he'll bring defense policy perspective as a former U.S. Navy captain and a swath of other positions, the firm announced Monday....
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