Law Firm Let Cybercriminals Get At Client Data, Suit Says
By Kelcey Caulder ( November 16, 2026, 8:35 PM EST) -- A proposed nationwide class action filed in Georgia federal court has alleged a consumer protection law firm failed to safeguard clients' and others' personal information ahead of an October data breach....
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