By Linda Chiem ( November 16, 2026, 12:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that in light of its pivotal Montgomery ruling, a California appeals panel should reconsider whether to reinstate negligence and wrongful death claims against Walmart Inc. and one of its produce suppliers over the death of a 19-year-old woman in a Fresno County trucking collision....
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