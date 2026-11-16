Doctor Seeks J&J FDA Records In Talc Libel Suit
By Emily Field ( November 16, 2026, 9:26 PM EST) -- A doctor being sued by Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt talc subsidiary urged a New Jersey federal judge to order the company to turn over documents related to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 2019 finding that the talc contained asbestos and the unit's baby powder recall....
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