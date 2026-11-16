By David Aaro ( November 16, 2026, 3:27 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has approved a $2.4 million class action settlement reached by workers for consulting company North Highland, wrapping up a lawsuit that claimed the company's employee stock ownership plan got shortchanged in a pair of share transactions....
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