Media Escort Rule 'Wolf In Sheep's Clothing': DC Circ. Judge
By Nadia Dreid ( November 16, 2026, 10:31 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit spent Monday morning listening to the U.S. Department of Defense try to explain when it replaced its policy of taking away reporters' credentials for reporting on things the government doesn't approve of with one where reporters would be escorted around the Pentagon, with one judge saying it had "dressed this wolf up in sheep's clothing."...
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