By Dylan Moroses ( November 16, 2026, 3:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce ordered antidumping and countervailing duties on hardwood and decorative plywood products imported from Indonesia, China and Vietnam, modifying the scope of the duties in accordance with the U.S. International Trade Commission's determinations, according to notices published Monday....
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