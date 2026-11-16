By Dan McKay ( November 16, 2026, 3:30 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged his colleagues Monday to revisit a landmark First Amendment decision issued just four years ago, contending it leads to undue restrictions on personal expression by classifying it as government speech....
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