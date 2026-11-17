Scissor Lift Maker Hit With $11M Injury Judgment In Philly
By Jonathan Capriel ( November 17, 2026, 7:18 PM EST) -- Two workers who suffered catastrophic injuries after a Genie-branded scissor lift tipped over in a parking lot scored an $11 million verdict after a Philadelphia County jury found that the lift's manufacturer was negligent and largely responsible for their injuries....
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