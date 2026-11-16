Judge Says DHS Official Gave Conflicting Detention Accounts
By Jared Foretek ( November 16, 2026, 10:30 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge blasted the Trump administration's litigation tactics and repeatedly questioned the truthfulness of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security official's sworn testimony in a lawsuit challenging Guantánamo Bay immigration detentions, reminding him several times that he was under oath and could face prosecution for lying....
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