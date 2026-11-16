DOJ Experts Back AI Cos. Getting Syndicated Google Results
By Bryan Koenig ( November 16, 2026, 8:12 PM EST) -- The Justice Department-appointed technical committee tasked with overseeing Google's search results syndication and data-sharing mandates has vouched for the feasibility of sharing syndicated search results with generative artificial intelligence companies, telling a D.C. federal judge the results can be shared while blocking AI "grounding."...
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