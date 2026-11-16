By Kevin Pinner ( November 16, 2026, 1:26 PM EST) -- The National Hockey League can't argue about whether it has interest in its Canadian broadcasting partner's challenge to tax liabilities for payments made under their contract, even after the league claimed it could owe the taxes, according to a Tax Court of Canada order....
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