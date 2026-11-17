By Dorothy Atkins ( November 17, 2026, 12:01 AM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Monday over Meta's bid to arbitrate certified class claims from roughly 9 million advertisers alleging Meta misled them about Facebook's ad tools, with all three judges criticizing Meta for waiting until the metaphorical "eve of trial" to demand arbitration....
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