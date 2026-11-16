Sens. Probe Musk Over Ukraine's Disrupted Internet Access
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 16, 2026, 2:28 PM EST) -- Two Democratic senators have sent a letter to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk demanding that he and the company preserve documents and communications related to disruptions to Ukraine's access to Starlink and Starshield satellite services....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.