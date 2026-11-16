'Why Isn't That Theft?': 9th Circ. Pans Cash Advance Theory
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 16, 2026, 10:06 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel Monday appeared skeptical that earned wage access products — financial products that let workers borrow a portion of the wages they've earned but not yet received — don't constitute loans subject to the Military Lending Act, with all three judges observing that the lenders' contracts suggest otherwise....
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