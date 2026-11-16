By Jared Foretek ( November 16, 2026, 10:17 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors urged a Maryland federal judge to reject former National Security Adviser John Bolton's bid for probation, arguing that his claim to have misread a records law allowing personal diaries contradicts his guilty plea and that he can be kept safe from any potential Iranian threats in prison....
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