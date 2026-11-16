Polymarket Sued For Sharing User Data With Snapchat
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 16, 2026, 5:14 PM EST) -- Polymarket is facing class claims in Pennsylvania state court alleging the online prediction market violated the state's wiretapping laws by collecting users' communications on its website and sharing it with third-party vendors such as Snapchat without their permission....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.