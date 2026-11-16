By Danielle Ferguson ( November 16, 2026, 4:17 PM EST) -- An insurer told a Utah federal court Monday it does not owe coverage to the owner of a plane that crashed in Mexico in 2019 and killed all 13 people on board, saying the owners breached their policy because the pilots did not have the appropriate training or certification....
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