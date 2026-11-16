Illinois Appeals Court Affirms $7.5M Childbirth Death Verdict
By Celeste Bott ( November 16, 2026, 9:03 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court on Friday upheld a $7.5 million jury verdict against Advocate Medical Group and two medical providers over the death of a baby during childbirth, ruling that jurors in medical malpractice cases must unanimously agree that a defendant's negligence caused an injury but need not agree on which specific failure in care was responsible....
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