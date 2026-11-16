Teva, Actavis Near Deal In States' Generic-Drug Pricing MDL
By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 16, 2026, 8:46 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and several subsidiaries have reached an agreement in principle with 45 states in litigation filed in Connecticut federal court alleging the companies conspired with competitors to inflate prices and allocate markets for generic drugs, according to a Monday order from the judge overseeing the matter....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.