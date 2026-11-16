By Ryan Davis ( November 16, 2026, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday rejected Traxcell Technologies LLC's attempt to escape an order to pay Verizon $500,000 in attorney fees in a patent case, saying the company can't ask one district court to void another district court's fee ruling that has been upheld on appeal....
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