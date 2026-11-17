By Nate Beck ( November 17, 2026, 3:00 PM EST) -- Compass told a New York federal judge it plans to seek dismissal of a lawsuit brought by seven multiple listing services over its use of exclusive property listings, accusing the plaintiffs of stalling for time to prepare their case by claiming their decision-makers were too busy or ill to respond to the brokerage's demands....
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