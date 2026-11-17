By Stewart Bishop ( November 17, 2026, 12:07 AM EST) -- Huawei's top executives oversaw a vast racketeering conspiracy to bolster its global telecommunications business, a prosecutor told a Brooklyn federal jury Monday, including by engaging in brazen trade secret theft, sanctions violations and lies to banks in order to maintain access to billions of dollars in credit. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.