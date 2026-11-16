Romania Nixes Gabriel Bid To Undo $6.7B Mining Claim Loss
By Caroline Simson ( November 16, 2026, 7:38 PM EST) -- Romania has finally fended off a long-running dispute with Gabriel Resources after an international tribunal refused Friday to revive the Canadian mining company's multibillion-dollar claim over a stymied gold and silver mine on an archaeologically significant site in the Transylvanian mountains....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.