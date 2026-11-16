By Keith Goldberg ( November 16, 2026, 5:41 PM EST) -- Texas oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy on Monday agreed to buy out the rest of a partnership with Double Eagle Energy, as well as purchase additional Permian Basin drilling properties, in a cash-and-stock deal that includes a $2.15 billion cash payment....
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