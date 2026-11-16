Lenders Owed $875M Reach Deal With 2 Brightline Debtors
By Vince Sullivan ( November 16, 2026, 7:33 PM EST) -- High-speed rail company Brightline Florida has urged the New Jersey bankruptcy court to dismiss two of the 17 debtors from its Chapter 11 proceedings after those entities agreed with lenders holding $875 million in claims to resume debt negotiations outside the court....
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