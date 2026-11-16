By Alex Lawson ( November 16, 2026, 5:34 PM EST) -- A fledgling organization representing lower-level soccer teams hit the sport's European governing body, UEFA, with an antitrust complaint in Brussels on Monday, claiming that it has been unfairly locked out of the sport's power structure and decision-making apparatus....
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