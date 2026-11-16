By Grace Elletson ( November 16, 2026, 5:30 PM EST) -- A Black former director of Yale University's law library claimed she was fired for complaining that she faced race discrimination on the job after an audit of the library unveiled staff criticisms of her leadership, according to suit filed in Connecticut state court....
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