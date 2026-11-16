Law360 (November 16, 2026, 1:49 PM EST) --
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the city's police commissioner announced Monday they are shutting down a heavily armed NYPD unit routinely deployed at protests and creating teams of civilians and police officers focused on de-escalation at demonstrations, while transferring its other duties to a separate police unit.
Mamdani said in a video released Monday the move fulfilled one of his campaign promises to separate protest policing from counterterrorism. The New York City Police Department
created the Strategic Response Group in 2015 to handle crowd control and counterterrorism. It became a principal unit for policing large demonstrations across the city.
"SRG was tasked with both counterterrorism enforcement and protest response. Those are not the same, and they should be separated," the mayor said in the video, flanked by City Council Member Chi Ossé, who represents parts of Brooklyn and has introduced a bill to restrict the SRG's role in policing.
The city will create the Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division, an unarmed unit within the Mayor's Office of Community Safety, to help plan for and respond to demonstrations. The division will work with the NYPD's First Amendment Support Team, a group of 30 uniformed officers trained in communication and de-escalation that will handle those duties while the civilian division gets up and running.
The mayor said in the video the reorganization will help the city handle protests "with dialogue and engagement."
Mamdani also said in a statement that he was endorsing the legislation proposed by Ossé, named Communities United to Reject Brutality Act, or CURB Act, which would prohibit the use of aggressive tactics and weapons at protests and require public oversight of police response. Though the bill has the votes of enough New York City Council
members to be passed, it has stalled in the public safety committee without a scheduled public hearing.
A separate police unit, the Patrol Support Division, will handle crowd management and make arrests at demonstrations "in rare instances, if necessary," according to the statement. Its officers will spend most of their time on regular patrol duties and receive specialized training in managing crowds, the city said.
Under the city's new approach, NYPD officers policing demonstrations will be barred from using tear gas, carrying long guns or surrounding protesters to block them from leaving, a tactic known as kettling. The rules also bar pepper spray for crowd control and cap the volume of long-range acoustic devices at 90 decibels. Officers may use bicycles as weapons only when necessary to prevent death or physical injury to themselves or someone else, the city said.
The NYPD said it will transfer the Strategic Response Group's counterterrorism duties, including the deployment of heavily armed officers at critical infrastructure sites, to its Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.
"Today, we announced a new structure designed to consolidate our counterterrorism capabilities, provide greater support to our patrol officers and ensure we continue to respond to protests consistent with public safety and the First Amendment," NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said in a statement. "I believe strongly that the NYPD must always be willing to examine how we operate and make improvements. I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD's ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat. These changes will make us a stronger, more effective department. I thank the men and women of the NYPD for their noble service to this city."
The changes build on a 2023 settlement of federal litigation over the NYPD's response to the 2020 racial justice protests following George Floyd's murder. Plaintiffs alleged officers used excessive force and arrested protesters, journalists and legal observers without probable cause. The settlement established a four-tier system for calibrating the police response to demonstrations and set rules for when officers could make arrests.
The Legal Aid Society
welcomed the decision to disband the unit and Mamdani's endorsement of the CURB Act. The organization called on the mayor to monitor police use of force, surveillance and arrests at protests and in the low-income communities it serves.
"The restructuring, however, will require vigilant oversight to ensure that the SRG's tactics are not repeated," the Legal Aid Society said in a statement. "We urge the mayor to closely monitor the NYPD's use of force, surveillance, and arrests, both at demonstrations and in the low-income communities we serve."
The New York Civil Liberties Union
, which backs the CURB Act, said in a statement Monday afternoon the city's decision to close down the SRG unit is "an important step toward protecting New Yorkers' right to protest" but the City Council should enact the proposed legislation to make the reform more meaningful and lasting.
"For years, dozens of organizations across New York City have called for the elimination of this unit, notorious for brutalizing and intimidating New Yorkers exercising their First Amendment rights," the NYCLU said in the statement, co-signed by a broad coalition CURB Act supporters, including all the city public defender organizations.
The coalition urged City Council Speaker Julie Menin and the City Council to pass the CURB Act "without delay."
"We also remain concerned about the creation of a new patrol unit tasked with protest policing, however limited its stated scope. Without codifying strong, enforceable guardrails into the law, there is a risk that the same harmful practices could persist," the advocates said in the statement.
Patrick Hendry, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York
, the city's largest police union, expressed concerns over the changes in a statement to Law360.
"Today is not a good day for New Yorkers who just want a safe and orderly city. Mayor Mamdani is showing his true colors: He's willing to put your safety and police officers' safety at risk to appease his radical base," Hendry said in the statement. "So the next time your life is disrupted by demonstrators who are blocking bridges and roadways or causing chaos on our streets, remember: Mayor Mamdani is on their side, not yours."
--Editing by Covey Son.
Update: This article has been updated with comments from a coalition of organizations supporting the CURB Act.
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