Ill. Judge Doubts Privilege Will Shield Chicago DOJ Testimony
By Lauraann Wood ( November 16, 2026, 4:39 PM EST) -- The Illinois federal judge probing potential misrepresentations in the government's push to prosecute six ICE protesters signaled Monday she doesn't anticipate fielding testimony addressing privileged matters, but left the door open for prosecutors to challenge assertions they believe could impede their intent to testify openly....
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