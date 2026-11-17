10th Circ. Judges Signal Federal Venue For Utah Opioid Suit
By Mark Payne ( November 17, 2026, 4:54 PM EST) -- The majority of a Tenth Circuit panel seemed poised on Tuesday to find that a lawsuit accusing pharmacy benefit managers of violating public nuisance laws by encouraging the use of opioid drugs and helping to distribute them belongs in federal court. ...
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