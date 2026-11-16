Russian Gas Co. Looks To Escape $4.4M Suit In NY Court
By Joyce Hanson ( November 16, 2026, 11:00 PM EST) -- A Russian gas joint venture is fighting Linde Inc.'s attempt to establish that a New York federal court has jurisdiction over the JV as the U.S.-based industrial gases company seeks redress for the purportedly illegal seizure of helium containers in a $4.4 million lawsuit....
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