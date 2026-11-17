By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 17, 2026, 5:44 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit Tuesday wrestled with a carpenter's attempt to compel a group of union benefit plans to resume covering him and his coworkers, with judges appearing open to arguments the lower court wrongly tossed the case for lack of jurisdiction but still broadly skeptical of the suit's underlying claims....
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