Texas US Atty Faces Ethics Complaint Over Letters To Dems
By Lynn LaRowe ( November 16, 2026, 4:14 PM EST) -- A nonprofit watchdog on Monday launched a complaint with the Texas bar against Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz over his recent letters to U.S. senators threatening criminal prosecution for investigations related to President Donald Trump, saying the letters may run afoul of a law that makes it a crime to obstruct a congressional inquiry....
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