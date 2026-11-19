By Mike Curley ( November 19, 2026, 5:05 PM EST) -- Democratic Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas is urging a Virginia federal court to sanction prosecutors pursuing a criminal case against her, saying their statements to the press when the indictment was announced go beyond a mere recitation of the facts, and instead presuppose her guilt in violation of court rules....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.