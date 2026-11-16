By Ganesh Setty ( November 16, 2026, 9:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims rejected protests over the federal government's selection of a $69 million proposal for fuel maintenance services, finding it was justified in determining that the awardee's failure to include certain subcontractor information was a minor oversight....
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