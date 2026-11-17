8th Circ. Backs St. Louis Cops In Fatal No-Knock Raid Suit
By Parker Quinlan ( November 17, 2026, 5:59 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit has ruled that a pair of police officers in St. Louis cannot be sued by the family of a man who was killed during a no-knock raid because the lawsuit did not prove that law enforcement acted unreasonably during the search....
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