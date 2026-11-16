Apple Settles Suit After Judge Says Some Devices Infringe
By Elliot Weld ( November 16, 2026, 5:47 PM EST) -- Apple has reached a settlement to close a case brought by Smith Interface Technologies LLC accusing certain iPhone and iPad functions of infringing a touch screen patent after a judge ruled that some Apple products were infringing and other disputes would have to be decided by a jury....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.